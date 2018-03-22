Nigeria: Ezenwa Is Last Eagle to Land in Wroclaw for Poland

With the arrival of Enyimba International safe hands, Ikechukwu Ezenwa to Super Eagles camp in Wroclaw wednesday, all is now set for Nigeria to take on Poland in the international friendly scheduled to take place at the Stadion Miejski in the Polish city tomorrow.

The match kicks off at 8.45pm (Nigeria and Poland are on same time zone) on Friday.

Super Eagles Media Officer, Toyin Ibitoye, confirmed the arrival of Ezenwa to the Radisson Blu Hotel camp of the team wednesday.

Ibitoye also confirmed that Gernot Rohr and his assistants were no longer expecting any more player before taking on Robert Lewandowski and his Polish team mates on Friday night.

Ezenwa who led Nigeria's home-based Eagles to a runners up finish in the 2018 African Nations Championship in Morocco last month is expected to join the senior national team in having a feel of the Stadion Miejski turf at 8.30pm this evening.

Missing from Friday friendly with Poland is team captain, John Mikel Obi (work permit); Oghenekaro Etebo (injury); while Junior Ajayi, Gabriel Okechukwu and Daniel Akpeyi all had visa issuance problems.

Apart from Etebo, all the other four players that are going to miss tomorrow's game in Wroclaw have been directed by Rohr to proceed to London for the friendly with Serbia on Tuesday.

Interestingly, while Nigeria's coaches are sad over the absence of their inspirational Captain Mikel, the Polish crew are also at a loss over the absence of Napoli striker, Arkadiusz Milik.

He is second most important player after Lewandowski.

Milik, 24, is the most expensive Poland star in history after he was bought by Napoli for 32 million Euros from Ajax Amsterdam. He injured his left knee late last year, but the whole of Poland are holding their breath hoping he will be fit in time for the World Cup in Russia in June. In September 2016, he injured his right knee.

Top Polish journalist, Piotr Kozminski, confirmed yesterday the absence of the Napoli player.

"He is Poland next star after Robert Lewandowski and he is so highly rated that if he is fit, he plays alongside the Bayern Munich star upfront in an old-fashioned 4-4-2 formation," added Kozminski.

"But in his absence, Lewandowski plays upfront alone with an attacking midfielder behind him in a 4-4-1-1 formation."

Meanwhile, Poland FA have called off a plan for fans to display a special get-well-soon message for Milik during Friday's friendly against Nigeria in Wroclaw.

"The fans message during the match against Nigeria has been cancelled by the FA.

"It's a shame because it was to have been a special event for the player," concludes Kozminski.