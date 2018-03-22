Malawi: National ID Distribution Winds Up in Zomba

Zomba — Over 90 per cent of the 440 people in Zomba have received their IDs, according to Assistant District Registrar, Mercy Sandumba.

Sandumba disclosed this on Tuesday in an interview that the distribution exercise was done in 194 centres with 465 distribution officers, mainly teachers, involved in the exercise for 21 days.

"It was anticipated that 95 per cent of the IDs would be distributed in the 194 centres across the district within the 21 days.

"The distribution was also done at Zomba Maximum Prison where prisoners were accorded an opportunity to have their IDs," she said.

She further said the District Information Office was engaged in public announcement in the course of the distribution exercise across the district.

"The public announcement intended to inform registrants on the availability of the IDs in their respective centres where they registered, steps to follow when claiming the IDs and the importance of taking cards within the stated 21 days," Sandumba said.

She added that retrieving exercise for the unclaimed IDs starts this week and the retrieved IDs would be brought to her office.

"Most of the cards that are not collected in the centres are because owners are dead or away, hence their retrieval from the centres," she said.

As distribution was done in the 194 centres, the Assistant District Registrar's office was full of people that failed to register in August and September citing reluctance, under age by then and being away in South Africa and Mozambique as reasons for failing to register.

The National ID registration took place between August and September 2017 in Zomba.

Meanwhile, Phalombe and Machinga will distribute the National IDs for 21 days beginning this week.