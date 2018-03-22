22 March 2018

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: National ID Distribution Winds Up in Zomba

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Evance Chisiano

Zomba — Over 90 per cent of the 440 people in Zomba have received their IDs, according to Assistant District Registrar, Mercy Sandumba.

Sandumba disclosed this on Tuesday in an interview that the distribution exercise was done in 194 centres with 465 distribution officers, mainly teachers, involved in the exercise for 21 days.

"It was anticipated that 95 per cent of the IDs would be distributed in the 194 centres across the district within the 21 days.

"The distribution was also done at Zomba Maximum Prison where prisoners were accorded an opportunity to have their IDs," she said.

She further said the District Information Office was engaged in public announcement in the course of the distribution exercise across the district.

"The public announcement intended to inform registrants on the availability of the IDs in their respective centres where they registered, steps to follow when claiming the IDs and the importance of taking cards within the stated 21 days," Sandumba said.

She added that retrieving exercise for the unclaimed IDs starts this week and the retrieved IDs would be brought to her office.

"Most of the cards that are not collected in the centres are because owners are dead or away, hence their retrieval from the centres," she said.

As distribution was done in the 194 centres, the Assistant District Registrar's office was full of people that failed to register in August and September citing reluctance, under age by then and being away in South Africa and Mozambique as reasons for failing to register.

The National ID registration took place between August and September 2017 in Zomba.

Meanwhile, Phalombe and Machinga will distribute the National IDs for 21 days beginning this week.

Malawi

Anti-Corruption Body Probes Lilongwe Water Project

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has said it will open a probe into a $500 million (K400 billion) Lilongwe-Salima water… Read more »

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

Copyright © 2018 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.