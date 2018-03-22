Nigeria: ILO - Skill Mismatch Contributes to Rise in Unemployment in Nigeria

The Country Director, International Labour Organisation (ILO) Dr. Dennis Zulu has said that skill mismatch contributes in no small measure to the rising unemployment figure in Nigeria.

He explained that most multinational corporations in the country are not employing because applicants in Nigeria lack the required skills, saying that the school curriculum is no longer meeting the demand of 21-century employers.

Zulu, according to Signature TV, stated this at the official launch of Vision to Fruition symposium series organised by Network of Social Entrepreneurs (NOSE), with the theme, "A new Frontier for the Nigerian Youth: What Should We Do Differently?".

He also observed that greater percentage of employed Nigerians work for unregistered companies.

Zulu called on government to implement employment policies and apply the relevant laws so as to nip the menace of unemployment in the bud.

In a keynote address christened 'Preparing Nigerian Youths for Positions of Leadership: Experience from One Campaign, the Country Director One Campaign, Mrs. Serah Zainab Makka said that social entrepreneurship for Nigeria is good because it marries two areas- private and social sector.

She underscored the importance of collaboration and networking, saying when two passionate people come together to implement an idea, it would naturally snowball into something big.

Makka said that government needs to be pushed by citizens and civil society organisations to rise up to her responsibility of providing quality services to the people, arguing that government everywhere is the same.

She further added that her organisation is working hard to eradicate extreme hunger and poverty in the country, in addition to advocacy on the need for government to provide quality health care services and education to citizens in rural communities.

The Chairman Board of Trustees of NOSE, Dr. Gafar Alawode said that the group would build multi sectorial community of excellence that would synergise the vibrant energy of youthful population to achieve positive result.

Earlier in his welcome address, a member of board of trustee, Barr. Femi Adekunle said that NOSE is poised to galvanise the vast population of ambitious youths in Africa to actualise the needed change in the continent.