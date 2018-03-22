Ethiopia: Peace Is for All, All Need to Stand for Peace

editorial

Today, every human being in all corners of the world is calling for and is craving for peace. For the peoples of Ethiopia in particular, the prevalence of peace or lack of it can be compared to the need for air for human survival. From the Korean Peninsula to Eastern Europe, from South Africa to Benghazi, from the Persian Gulf to the Middle East, peace has been at stake affecting the livelihood of children and their mothers, the disabled, the refugees and internally displaced persons.

In Syria, a proxy war is going on taking the lives of thousands of children and their mothers. In South Sudan children are living a hell like life when politicians are still fat off from making peace and reconciliation. In the DRC sporadic wars have become the order of the day

The late Prime Minister of Isreal 'Menachem Begin, once said "Peace is the beauty of life. It is sunshine. It is the smile of a child, the love of a mother, the joy of a father, the togetherness of a family. It is the advancement of man, the victory of a just cause, the triumph of truth."

Albert Einstein noted that "Peace cannot be kept by force; it can only be achieved by understanding."

The dividend from the prevalence peace leaves out nobody, it is inclusive and universal. For countries like Ethiopia who are in bitter war against poverty, peace is a matter of survival as a nation.

The prevalence of peace cannot be attributed to silencing of gun fires or the absence of public demonstrations and rallies. Disruption of badly needed public services like power, water supply, basic food items, communication services like the internet and a number of services required by the public.

Peace has dual characteristics. In the first place it is personal and is also manifested at family level. A person who is not mentally at ease and peaceful may not be psychologically ready to make peace within his own family and in the neighborhood. Persons who are stressful and traumatized due to unmet physical and mental needs can hardly be able to negotiate for peace or even maintain peaceful daily life. As Nelson Mandela has once said "As long as poverty, injustice and gross inequality persist in our world, none of us can truly rest.

The quest for peace at all levels is complicated by a number of factors that are directly related to human material needs. For instance, in semi-arid ecologies, the competition over scares resources like grazing land, water sources and subsequent looting of livestock among rival ethnic groups has led to the disruption of peace in the pastoral areas of the country.

On the other hand, the apparent compatibility of interests between social groups and classes can trigger conflicts thus jeopardizing the status quo of peace.

In a popular understanding, peace is thought to come from the efforts of leaders of nations, the armed forces and religious leaders. Indeed all can make commendable contributions to peace in Ethiopia but the major efforts in peace keeping falls under the jurisdiction of those entire who suffer from the absence of peace.

However, civil society organizations, youth groups, those in the creative arts and sports can certainly play a decisive role in contributing their part in the prevalence of peace in this country. Peace cannot be achieved in a single handed manner but requires the concerted efforts of all who wish to benefit from a peaceful situation.

When peace is at stake in this country, the scholars in the institutes of higher learning cannot sit on the fence or should not be limited to providing "scholarly views" on current affairs and polices. They need to be part and parcel of the army of peace to lift the country from the current imbroglio.

Citizens who are working as investors in the different corners of the country cannot expect to receive peace on a clean plate. Although it might appear to be impossible at face value apart from their contributions to the economic development of this nation, they should also work as ambassadors of peace.

Peace education could be incorporated into the syllabus in all educational institutions in the country from nursery to universities and colleges across the country.

Being at a very critical state in which the nation is left only with eight years before the achievement of its national goal of becoming a mid level developed country much remains to be desired in promoting industrial peace and security to ensure swift rejuvenation of the export sector.

Ascertaining a reliable working environment in and around the mega projects is highly critical as most of the achievements in the sector rests on the ascertainment of public peace.

Ethiopia is a country that is struggling against both man-made and natural calamities that is seriously affecting the wellbeing of almost 10 percent of the population. On the other hand the skyrocketing of prices of goods and services triggered by the devaluation of the Birr is seriously biting into the economy and affecting lower income bracket of the population.

To make their situation far more worse, over the last three years, subsequent disruption of basic services including the obstruction of transport networks had prevented ordinary Ethiopian from taking their sick and expectant mothers to nearby health care providing centers.

The whole scenario of creating nationwide havoc in the country is conducted in utter disregard to the impending catastrophe that would follow such a scale of spontaneity.

The current crisis seems to be led by the Machiavellian ethos, the end justifies the means but here when it comes to the expediency of peace we are dealing with a country, proud, historical country at large. When we speak of peace in this country we are also talking about not only the current state of affairs in the country but also the legacy that the current generation is expected to leave behind for the future generation.

Modern history of Ethiopia is indeed the history of wars, internal and external. Ethiopians had enough of civil war. What makes the consequences of the current unrest in the country is that fact that the consequences will not be limited only to Ethiopia but would definitely add more fire to the multi-faceted crisis in the Horn of Africa. This could only help to put the region into the pawn of foreign terrorists who could be interested in the second round of the balkanization of the Horn and destroy the standard level of statehood in the region.

The current political rancor, spirit of hatred, theft and vandalism on public property will benefit nobody but the potential adversaries of this country who leave no stone unturned. Every Ethiopian need to judge her/his actions against the backdrop of the benefit his country can get from her/his deeds.

Democracy can be attained in a civilized, peaceful and democratic manner. Anybody who keeps a lion's cub at home needs to consider what will happen when the cub grows into a full fledged lion on the run.