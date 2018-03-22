Africa: Regional Blocs Crucial to AU's Peace, Security Aspirations

editorial

Peace and security has for long been the main stumbling block for the resource rich African continent to achieve sustainable development and give better lives for their people, who have been suffering from the yoke of colonization, civil wars and conflicts, ethnic and religious violence, undemocratic and dictatorial rule and extreme poverty.

Centralized structure, weak diplomatic and political influence and institutional capacity has prevented, African Union (AU) - the successor institution to the Organization of African Unity - from being effective in maintaining peace and stability across the continent. While the AU has been striving to achieve sustainable peace and stability, its success can only be considered modest.

As the continent is geographically vast with more than 50 states, the AU could not be effective in managing the conflicts in all regions. Eastern Africa, because of socio-cultural, geographical, historical and other conditions hosts opposing interests. It is amidst civil conflicts and terrorism, in South Sudan and Somalia. There is potential for conflict in the border disputes between Ethiopia and Eritrea, and between Djibouti and Eritrea as well as. There was also post election violence in some countries in the region.

In central Africa, the recent history of the Democratic Republic of Congo has been one of civil war and corruption. Elections have failed to be held in the country in recent times. In the west, while Boko Haram poses terrorism threat on Nigeria, the situation in Mali and Sahel region is unstable. And in the North, Libya seems be a failing state.

In sum, the continent faces the threats of terrorism, civil war, ethnic and religious conflicts, undemocratic power transition, post election crisis, state failures and etc.

Though the 28 conflicts in Africa 14 years ago were reduced to less than seven in 2018, the AU has yet to solve major conflicts diplomatically. True, it sent peacekeepers to Darfur, Somalia, and Mali, for instance. But it has not been successful enough in bringing about sustainable solution diplomatically.

Hence, a lot is expected from regional blocs such as IGAD, EAC, ECOWAS, SADC and the likes to ensure sustainable stability and foster regional economic integration as it was witnessed in resolving the recent post election crisis in Gambia by ECOWAS.

Certainly, Africa has started to emerge economically, a source of optimism. To sustain the economic growth, it is mandatory that peace and stability sustained.

And regional blocs are situated in a better position to develop culture of dialogue and build institutional capacity to execute AU's peace and security goals regionally. Besides for the AU's aspiration of deeper integration, regional blocs are crucial.

Instead of a centralized organization like the AU, the regional blocs could allow their member states to coordinate decisions with one another. They will also put in place strict membership requirements to ensure there is sufficient common ground for political and economic coordination and a common vision of the future.

They could also facilitate regional economic integration between members of the individual regions and through the wider African Economic Community (AEC), which was established under the Abuja Treaty (1991).

As regional blocs are seen as the foundations for wider continental integration, they have to be increasingly involved in coordinating their members for peace and security, development and governance.