Ethiopia: Ministry Launched ToT to Transform Agriculture Sector

Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources launched an extensive ToT (training of trainers) aimed at introducing new knowledge and technological innovation to transform agriculture and increase productivity.

During his opening remarks at the national workshop held here yesterday, State Minister Tesfaye Mengiste said the sector has shown significant improvements, but has not yet transformed.

The developments are incremental and are only mere change in size, he said, however, if transformation is to take place, there needs to be improvements in agricultural variety.

Agricultural transformation may not be achieved within the Second Growth and Transformation Plan (GTP-II) time-frame with its current pace, the State Minister noted.

He also indicated that the training is aimed at mobilizing experts at every level to employ newly discovered inputs and exploit research outputs.

He further added that Ethiopia has several opportunities to transform its agriculture, including the 66 percent cultivatable land out of the one million square kilometers total area.

Only 12.5 million hectare of the total arable land is cultivated presently, according to him.

Enough rain, favorable weather condition and huge population size are opportunities found in the country, he said before conceding that the country is still food insufficient.

"The agriculture sector has to be transformed because some 23 percent of the total population are living below poverty line and demanding for food, while the sector is also a major source for hard currency and a linkage that feed the expanding agro-industrial parks."

Thus, the Ministry has set plan to transform the country's subsistence agriculture into a mechanized commercial one, Tesfaye added.

Ministry Crop Development Director, Esayas Lema, for his part, said that the projected production of the sector is 374.1 million quintal for this year, and given that agricultural production is expected to hit 400 million quintals in the final year of the GTP-II, this demands aggressive intervention.

The Ethiopian Herald has learnt that agriculture constituted 75 percent of last year's total foreign currency earnings of the country, and the sector is expected to generate 4.5 billion USD for the current fiscal year.