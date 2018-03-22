Nigeria: Beaconhill Clinic Opens World Class Branch in Lagos

As part of efforts to raise the standard of dentistry in Nigeria, BeaconHill Smile Clinic has opened a state-of-the-art facility in Ikeja last weekend.

The clinic, which has its head office in Victoria Island, Lagos, will not only major in therapeutic and cosmetic dental care, but will focus on preventive care in other to tackle dental problems from the root cause.

The Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the clinic, Dr OluwaseunAkinbobola said the Ikeja facility was built because of the growing prevalence of the health issue, adding that Nigerians who value quality and affordable care would no longer need to keep searching for a qualitative dental facility.

He decried that despite the high prevalence of dental issues, many Nigerians do not see their dentists, an approach he said was not ideal. "If you go to developed countries, their citizensaccess dental care at least once in two years, but Nigerians wait till they have tooth ache before they see their dentist.

"Beaconhill is the first seven days-a-week dental clinic in Africa. We have made sure our facilities are world class, so that we can be able to effectively tackle therapeutic, cosmetic and preventive care among Nigerians. We are promoting the idea of Nigerians accessing dental checkups; that way they can prevent health issues associated with the dental organs."

He called on policy makers to include dental health in the health insurance plan, adding thatgovernment should place dental health under primary healthcare, as this would encourage more Nigerians to access dental care.

Meanwhile, the Principal Dentist, Beaconhill Smile Clinic, Ikeja, Dr. Jumoke Enahoro said a dental checkup in itself could open the eye of the dentist to many things going on inside the body of the patient.

"some people ignore dental issues and carry on with their lives until it poses a serious threat.Halitosis, which is bad breathe is part of why people should go for medical check-up. There may be a hole in the mouth which is just like a gutter receiving dirts. When these dirts ferment, it not only causes bad odour, but could cause a more serious trouble."

She called on Nigerians to brush their teeth after taking sugary diets, failure to which, she said could make bacteria feast on them.

One of its clients, Uti Nwachuku, the former winner of the Big Brother All Stars reality TV show, who graced the opening of the new branch, said he was patronising the clinic because they have world class facilities and staff who were very professional with patients, adding that so far he has been satisfied with his dental treatment.

"I am a regular traveler, but I have decided not to do my treatment abroad because what obtains in developed countries is also present in Beaconhill.

He called on Nigerians to take advantage of the top class facilities for their treatment.