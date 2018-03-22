Nigeria: Police Sergeant to Hang for Extra-Judicial Killing

Yenagoa — Justice Ineikade Eradiri of the Bayelsa State High Court in Yenagoa Wednesday sentenced a police sergeant, Jilla Lannubo, to death by hanging for the extra-judicial killing of Oruyegha Grand at Agudama.

The incident which took place on May 13 2017, reportedly occurred when the convicted cop, without provocation, shot Grand at close range, leaving him to die in a pool of his own blood.

At the time, Lannubo, a native of Bokos community, in Bokos Local Government Area of Plateau State was attached to Mopol 30, Bayelsa Command and was deployed to Akenfa Police station for patrol duties before the incident.

The state Special Prosecutor, Arthur Andrew Seweniowor, told the court that the offence was contrary to section 247(1) of the Criminal Code Law. Cap c14 Laws of Bayelsa state, 2006.

But Lannubo who admitted shooting Grand, however said he did so in line with his duty as a policeman, maintaining that the shot was to frighten the deceased as he was trying to escape from arrest.

In the course of the trial, the prosecution had called 15 witnesses, including the deceased's wife and brother to prove its case that Lannubo shot Grand without any provocation on the said day.

Seweniowor argued that the three essential ingredients that prosecution must establish to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt had been established in the case.

He said: "Unpleasant as it may seem that this honourable court may come to the finding that the prosecution has proved this case beyond reasonable doubt and impose the ultimate and single sentence of death. Arriving at this decision is not based on any sentiment but on law.

"My lord, the prosecution has placed before the court sufficient facts to sustain a conviction and as a court of law, I urged with respect that a guilty judgement be entered in favour of the prosecution."

Justice Eradiri, in his judgment, concurred with the argument of the prosecution that it has established beyond reasonable doubt the case of murder against Lannubo and thereafter sentenced him to death by hanging.