Africa: Ethiopia in Frontline to Promote Africa's Peace, Stability

The African Union Peace and Security Council (PSC) Secretary lauded that fact that Ethiopia is in the frontline in terms of promoting Africa's peace and stability.

Dr. Admore Mupoki Kambudzi said that since long, Ethiopia has been committed to the continent's peace and stability.

Besides being one of the founding members of PSC, he recalled, Ethiopia has been a member of the PSC on several occasions.

And from time to time, it has been elected and reelected into the PSC as the country has made great contributions to successful peace interventions in the continent, the Secretary noted.

"It is unforgettable that Ethiopia has been a leading troops contributing country as witnessed in Somalia (AMISON), United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei( NISFA), and in peacekeeping missions in Burundi, Rwanda and Liberia."

The country has also done a lot in terms of promoting peace especially in the East African region, he lauded.

Hawasa University Assistant Prof. of Social Science and Humanities Dr. Mellese Madda for his part praised Ethiopia's prolonged positive role and contributions to international peace.

Consequently, it has received international recognition but it has to do more so that Africans shall consider Ethiopia as their home. Free visa entry to Addis has to be facilitated to make the city the Capital of all Africans, not only the leaders, Dr. Melles noted.

Ethiopian missions abroad should engage in diplomatic and promotional activities to attract more Africans to come and visit their Capital, he advised.

Dr. Melese further noted that to further solidify its place at continental level, the country needs to work and solve its internal problems here and there through tolerance and dialogue.