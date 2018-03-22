22 March 2018

Government of Seychelles (Victoria)

Seychelles: President Faure Receives Annual Report of the Central Bank of Seychelles

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

The Office of the President has announced that President Danny Faure has received the Fourteenth Annual Report of the Central Bank of Seychelles, submitted in accordance with Section 47 (4) of the Central Bank of Seychelles Act, 2004.

The Annual Report, together with a copy of the Financial Statements for the year ending 31st December 2017, certified by the independent auditors KPMG, and endorsed by the Auditor General of Seychelles, was received from the Governor of the Central Bank, Ms Caroline Abel, on 19th March, 2018.

The Report was also accompanied by the Central Bank's International Reserves Management Report for 2017.

Seychelles

Arts Gallery to Open in Kenwyn House, an 1855 Colonial-Style Building Being Renovated By Gran Kaz

Seychelles' small capital will soon be welcoming a new art gallery as an old historical landmark undergoes renovation… Read more »

Read the original article on Government of Seychelles.

Copyright © 2018 Government of Seychelles. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.