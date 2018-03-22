Seychelles: President Faure Receives Annual Report of the Central Bank of Seychelles

press release

The Office of the President has announced that President Danny Faure has received the Fourteenth Annual Report of the Central Bank of Seychelles, submitted in accordance with Section 47 (4) of the Central Bank of Seychelles Act, 2004.

The Annual Report, together with a copy of the Financial Statements for the year ending 31st December 2017, certified by the independent auditors KPMG, and endorsed by the Auditor General of Seychelles, was received from the Governor of the Central Bank, Ms Caroline Abel, on 19th March, 2018.

The Report was also accompanied by the Central Bank's International Reserves Management Report for 2017.