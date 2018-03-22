Nigeria: Govt Directs CMDs, MDs to Use Stamp in Medico-Legal Documents

The federal government through the Ministry of Health has directed all Chief Medical Directors (CMDs), Medical Directors (MDs) and all federal tertiary health institutions to use Doctors Stamp in all medico-legal documents.

In a release signed by the Acting Head of Department, Hospital Services, Doctor O.I. Amedu, the FG stated that Doctors Stamp should also be used in reports in both public and private establishments.

According to Amedu, this should also be used in identifying doctors in the country, noting that it would be a way of curbing quackery in the medical profession.

He said, "Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) in her Annual Delegates Meeting (ADM) held in April, 2017 in Calabar approved the use of Doctors Stamps in all medical correspondence by all Medical and Dental practitioners in Nigeria.

"Consequent upon the above, you are to bring this to the attention of all Medical and Dental practitioners in your facility and enforce the use of the Doctors Stamp on all reports and Medico-legal document with effect from the 1st of April, 2018. Any document signed without the stamp remains invalid and will not be recognised," he said.