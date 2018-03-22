South Africa: Police Launch Manhunt After a Farm Manager Is Killed

press release

Tomburke — The police at Tom Burke in Lephalale Cluster have launched a manhunt for the killers of a 57-year-old farm manager who was shot and fatally injured last night, 21 March 2018 at about 20h30. The incident took place at Dale farm outside Lephalale.

According to information, the farm manager was resting together with his 55-year-old partner when an unknown gun-wielding suspect entered their house. The suspect shot the couple, instantly killing the farm manager and injuring his companion.

The other suspect, also armed with a firearm, proceeded to the farm owner's house in the vicinity and when the dogs started barking, his 34 year son came out to investigate and was shot by the suspect and got injured on the thigh. He managed to get back into the house. The 57-year-old farm owner came out and shot in the direction of the suspects who then fled from the scene.

The farm owner, his son and the other victim may not be named at this stage. Police investigations are continuing. Anyone with information is requested to contact Captain Richard Boshomane at 079 894 5501