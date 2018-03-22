22 March 2018

Democratic Alliance (Cape Town)

South Africa: De Lille Hearing Adjourned

press release By James Selfe MP

The disciplinary hearing against Ms De Lille was adjourned today after one of the Panel members, Adv P Monchusi, decided to withdraw from the proceedings. This should in no way be construed as an admission of any wrongdoing on the part of Adv Monchusi, as he made it clear that he was withdrawing solely to avoid any potential risk to the proceedings, subsequent to arguments being presented by Ms De Lille's legal representative with regard to a recusal application.

Adv Monchusi chose to withdraw even before any argument was presented by the Party, in what was clearly a decision to not unnecessarily risk a delay in proceedings at a future date.

The arguments presented in respect of Ms Sheila Camerer recusing herself were heard by the Panel, but not yet answered by the Party, as a result of Adv Monchusi's withdrawal.

A new third member of the Panel will have to be appointed and familiarise themselves with the proceedings before further argument can be presented.

At this stage, it can be stated on the record that Ms Camerer is both a properly and legally qualified practising attorney with many years of experience, and any suggestion that this is not the case is factually incorrect. A further argument in this regard is still to be presented by the Party.

The hearing was adjourned in order for a new Panel member to be appointed and will proceed at the earliest possible date available to all the parties.

