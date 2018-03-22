Africa: ABAX will meet its partners at the Africa CEO Forum in Abidjan

press release

For its fourth participation to the Africa CEO Forum, ABAX, an international management company, headquartered in Mauritius, will meet its partners on March 26 and 27 in Abidjan.

Faithful to this event, which gives the pulse of the main business and development trends in Africa, the top staff of this pioneering company from the Mauritian Financial Center will include Richard Arlove and Nousrath Bhugeloo, respectively CEO and Partner & Head of International Business Development. They will join Anjeelee Chinamal, Regional manager Francophone West and Central Africa , and Richard Somet, International Business Development Consultant, both of whom are based in the Abidjan office.

The ABAX team will be pleased to share with other delegates the new opportunities offered by its recent rapprochement with international management company OCORIAN to foster trade flows, cross-border investment in Africa and the continent's connection with the rest of the world.

Since its creation, ABAX aims at supporting financial flows towards emerging countries. The core business of the Mauritian company lies in the structuring and administration of companies engaged in the flow of trade and investment to and from Africa.

The role of ABAX with African businesses, especially family-owned businesses, is to help business owners to improve their governance structure, be it from an accounting or administrative perspective. In short, ABAX participates to the improvement of African companies corporate structure and gives them the opportunity to be eligible to investors money.