22 March 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Buhari Pledges Not to Abandon Christian Girl Held By Boko Haram

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
President Muhammadu Buhari.

President Muhammadu Buhari is as committed to the freedom of the only Dapchi schoolgirl still in captivity as he was to the girls' freedom when all 110 were in the captivity of Boko Haram terrorists, his office said Thursday.

A statement by the Presidency, signed by Garba Shehu, said:

"The Buhari administration will not relent in efforts to bring Leah Sharibu safely back home to her parents as it has done for the other girls after she was held back by the terrorists over her decision, as reported, not to convert from Christianity to Islam.

"President Buhari is fully conscious of his duty under the constitution to protect all Nigerians, irrespective of faith, ethnic background or geopolitical location and will not shirk in this responsibility.

"The President is equally mindful of the fact that true followers of Islam all over the world respect the injunction that there is no compulsion in religion.

"To this effect, no one or group can (force) its religion on another.

"His heart goes out to the isolated parents who must watch others rejoice while their own daughter is still away.

"The lone Dapchi girl, Leah, will not be abandoned.

"President Buhari assures the Sharibu family that he will continue to do all he can to ensure that they also have cause to rejoice with their daughter soon."

Nigeria

Govt's Economic Blueprint Does Not Address Nigerians' Needs - Bill Gates

Chairman, Bill and Melinda Foundation, Bill Gates, Thursday in Abuja criticised the federal government Economic Recovery… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.