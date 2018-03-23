22 March 2018

South Africa: DA Wants Review of Zuma R15.3m Legal Fee Payments

The DA will now approach the courts to seek a declaratory order that payment of all the legal fees for former president Jacob Zuma's court woes be declared unlawful, said the party's federal council chairperson, James Selfe.

"It is abundantly clear from the reply that Zuma's application for legal assistance was for the criminal trial, not the R15.3m already spent on the civil trial brought by the Democratic Alliance and fought over the better part of a decade. The criminal trial has yet to begin," said Selfe in a statement."

The DA will now approach the courts to seek a declaratory order that payment of all the legal fees for the case is declared unlawful.

This followed a reply from President Cyril Ramaphosa on questions about the agreement that saw R15.3m in legal fees paid already for Zuma's court travails.

The party will seek to have all decisions relating to the payment of the R15.3m reviewed and set aside, and that the money is claimed back from Zuma.

Selfe said this is necessary because the original undertaking to Zuma will stand until it is reviewed and set aside by a court.

He added that it is unclear why the State attorney said yes to assisting Zuma for alleged offences committed, because at the time Zuma was MEC of Economic Affairs and Tourism in KwaZulu-Natal and "relatively unknown".

"Ultimately, Zuma should not be entitled to a single cent of the people's money and the DA will now fight to ensure this... If President Ramaphosa will not take this decision review, the DA will," Selfe said.

