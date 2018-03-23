22 March 2018

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Kibuli SS Head Teacher Faces Arrest Over Sex Claims

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Tony Webster/Flickr
(File photo)
By Patience Ahimbisibwe

Kampala — The Ministry of Education has recommended criminal prosecution of Kibuli Secondary School headmaster after its investigation report implicated him in sexually abusing his female students.

In its report, the ministry alleges that Mr Ali Muggaga had been sexually abusing some of his female students and said the matter be referred to police for further investigation for possible prosecution.

The investigation into the allegations of sexual abuse was conducted by a five-member committee appointed by the ministry's Permanent Secretary, Mr Alex Kakooza.

The committee was headed by Mr Samuel Kuloba, the Commissioner in charge of Secondary Education.

Proposals

The ministry's report also proposed that Mr Muggaga be interdicted, a recommendation that has since been implemented, according to a source in the ministry who declined to be identified.

Mr Kuloba told Daily Monitor that he handed over the report to the ministry but declined to share details of the content, referring us to the permanent secretary.

Mr Kakooza confirmed receipt of the report but said he would not share the details until he and the ministry's political leadership have discussed it.

"We are still analysing it internally. I am not comfortable discussing the details until I talk with the political leadership. We will definitely take action," Mr Kakooza said in an interview on Tuesday.

In February, Mr Kakooza appointed a committee to investigate the sex allegations against Mr Muggaga, which had gone viral on social media with raging claims of how he used to prey on his female students.

Mr Muggaga was subsequently sent on forced leave for 36 days starting on January 23.

However, sources say, he has been interdicted and has handed over his office to allow smooth investigations although he denied the claim on Tuesday.

"I am not aware of that interdiction letter. What I know is that I was given my annual leave. I applied for it. You won't ask me when it is expiring. What I know is that I am still in my annual leave. Get the information from where you got it from," Mr Muggaga charged in a telephone interview.

Uganda

Anti-Homosexuality Laws Prevent Us from Achieving Universal Health Coverage

Imagine being denied life-saving health services when you need them just because of who you are, and instead, imagine… Read more »

Read the original article on Monitor.

Copyright © 2018 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.