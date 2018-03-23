Kampala — The Ministry of Education has recommended criminal prosecution of Kibuli Secondary School headmaster after its investigation report implicated him in sexually abusing his female students.

In its report, the ministry alleges that Mr Ali Muggaga had been sexually abusing some of his female students and said the matter be referred to police for further investigation for possible prosecution.

The investigation into the allegations of sexual abuse was conducted by a five-member committee appointed by the ministry's Permanent Secretary, Mr Alex Kakooza.

The committee was headed by Mr Samuel Kuloba, the Commissioner in charge of Secondary Education.

Proposals

The ministry's report also proposed that Mr Muggaga be interdicted, a recommendation that has since been implemented, according to a source in the ministry who declined to be identified.

Mr Kuloba told Daily Monitor that he handed over the report to the ministry but declined to share details of the content, referring us to the permanent secretary.

Mr Kakooza confirmed receipt of the report but said he would not share the details until he and the ministry's political leadership have discussed it.

"We are still analysing it internally. I am not comfortable discussing the details until I talk with the political leadership. We will definitely take action," Mr Kakooza said in an interview on Tuesday.

In February, Mr Kakooza appointed a committee to investigate the sex allegations against Mr Muggaga, which had gone viral on social media with raging claims of how he used to prey on his female students.

Mr Muggaga was subsequently sent on forced leave for 36 days starting on January 23.

However, sources say, he has been interdicted and has handed over his office to allow smooth investigations although he denied the claim on Tuesday.

"I am not aware of that interdiction letter. What I know is that I was given my annual leave. I applied for it. You won't ask me when it is expiring. What I know is that I am still in my annual leave. Get the information from where you got it from," Mr Muggaga charged in a telephone interview.