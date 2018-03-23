Luanda — The former Angolan footballer, Abel Campos, said Wednesday in Luanda that the national team has capacity for good performances and surprise their opponents in the coming matches.

Speaking to Angop concerning Angola's defeat before South Africa (6-7 penalties) in the opening of the four nations football tournament taking place in Zambia, Abel Campos added that despite the bad result, the capacity of the opponent and characteristic of the competition needs to be taken into account.

The Angolan participation in the event is aimed at preparing the team for the forthcoming competitions.

Afonso Abel de Campos, father of the player Djalma currently palying in Greece, was born in 4th May of 1962, represented Petro de Luanda in 1982 and 1988, having also played for Benfica of Portugal 1988 and 1990.

He quit football in 1998.