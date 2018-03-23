22 March 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Former Player Believes in National Team Success

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The former Angolan footballer, Abel Campos, said Wednesday in Luanda that the national team has capacity for good performances and surprise their opponents in the coming matches.

Speaking to Angop concerning Angola's defeat before South Africa (6-7 penalties) in the opening of the four nations football tournament taking place in Zambia, Abel Campos added that despite the bad result, the capacity of the opponent and characteristic of the competition needs to be taken into account.

The Angolan participation in the event is aimed at preparing the team for the forthcoming competitions.

Afonso Abel de Campos, father of the player Djalma currently palying in Greece, was born in 4th May of 1962, represented Petro de Luanda in 1982 and 1988, having also played for Benfica of Portugal 1988 and 1990.

He quit football in 1998.

Angola

Angola Proud of African Free Trade Zone

Angola is proud to be part of the first group that proclaimed on Wednesday the the African Free Trade Zone in Kigali,… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.