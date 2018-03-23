22 March 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: 1º De Agosto to Face Etoile Du Sahel in First Round

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — Angola?s 1º de Agosto has been drawn in group D of the African Champions League paired with Zesco United of Zambia, Mbambane Swallows of Swaziland and Etoile du Sahel of Tunisia.

According to the draw held in Cairo city, Egypt, the Angolan team, which returns to the group stage after 21 years, will start the campaign at home facing the Tunisian Etoile du Sahel.

The marrocain Widad are the current title holders.

Check the groups:

Group A

Al Ahly (Egypt)

Township Rollers (Botswana)

KCCA (Uganda)

Esperance de Tunis (Tunisia)

Group B

TP Mazembe (DR of Congo)

MC Alger (Algeria)

Difaa El Jadidi (Morroco)

ES Setif (Algeria)

Group C

AS Togo (Togo)

Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)

Widad Athletic Club (Morroco)

Horoya (Guinea)

Group D

1º de Agosto (Angola)

Zesco United (Zambia)

Etoile du Sahed (Tunisia)

Mbabane Swallows (Swaziland)

Angola

Angola Proud of African Free Trade Zone

Angola is proud to be part of the first group that proclaimed on Wednesday the the African Free Trade Zone in Kigali,… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.