Luanda — Angola?s 1º de Agosto has been drawn in group D of the African Champions League paired with Zesco United of Zambia, Mbambane Swallows of Swaziland and Etoile du Sahel of Tunisia.

According to the draw held in Cairo city, Egypt, the Angolan team, which returns to the group stage after 21 years, will start the campaign at home facing the Tunisian Etoile du Sahel.

The marrocain Widad are the current title holders.

Check the groups:

Group A

Al Ahly (Egypt)

Township Rollers (Botswana)

KCCA (Uganda)

Esperance de Tunis (Tunisia)

Group B

TP Mazembe (DR of Congo)

MC Alger (Algeria)

Difaa El Jadidi (Morroco)

ES Setif (Algeria)

Group C

AS Togo (Togo)

Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)

Widad Athletic Club (Morroco)

Horoya (Guinea)

Group D

1º de Agosto (Angola)

Zesco United (Zambia)

Etoile du Sahed (Tunisia)

Mbabane Swallows (Swaziland)