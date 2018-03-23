Photo: Daily Monitor

Ministry of Finance Permanent Secretary and Secretary to the Treasury, Mr Keith Muhakanizi

Kampala — The Ministry of Finance has directed the Local Government ministry to sack 61 district chief administrative officers (CAOs) and municipal council Town Clerks for failing to submit accountability for budget funds as required by the law.

The directive was issued by the Ministry of Finance Permanent Secretary and Secretary to the Treasury, Mr Keith Muhakanizi, in a March 16 letter.

The directive is addressed to the Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Local Government, Mr Ben Kumumanya.

Among the affected districts are Arua, Masindi, Gulu, Jinja and Iganga and several municipalities.

Mr Muhakanizi ordered immediate replacement of the accused accounting officers with competent personnel for the financial year 2018/2019.

He refers to his earlier letter on January 23, 2018 asking Mr Kumumanya to take administrative or disciplinary action against the accused accounting officers for failing to submit Budget Performance reports for the first and second quarter of the 2017/18 financial year to Ministry of Finance.

Earlier letters

Mr Muhakanizi also cites his subsequent letter on March 1, 2018 to the same accounting officers asking them to justify why they should not be sacked for failing to submit the statutory budget accountability documents to Finance.

"In line with Section 11(2) (g) of the Public Finance Management Act 2015, this is therefore to request you to exclude the accounting officers highlighted... from the list of the officers to be submitted to the ministry for appointment for financial year 2018/19. You are hereby requested to immediately replace the affected officers with other eligible ones," Mr Muhakanizi wrote to his Local Government counterpart .

Mr Kumumanya confirmed yesterday he had received Mr Muhakanizi's directive but said many of the accused accounting officers had submitted the required Budget Performance reports and there was evidence to support their claim.

He said he was engaging both the Finance ministry officials and the affected accounting officers at the districts and municipalities and added that the situation would have changed by today.

Mr Muhakanizi said most of the accounting officers had submitted the relevant accountability documents and had evidence to prove they had complied with the statutory deadline.

"The matter is being addressed and I am in touch with both MOFPED [Ministry of Finance] and Local Government accounting officers," he said.

"The situation will be different by tomorrow. I can assure you that the data you have has been overtaken by events with confirmations of the relevant submissions which are already with MOFPED," he said.

The Public Finance Management Act requires that all government accounting officers submit the budget performance reports and Budget Framework Papers to the Ministry of Finance by specific dates.

Budget performance reports for the first and second quarters are supposed to be submitted by October 31 of every year while Budget Framework papers are submitted by every January 31.

Mr Muhakanizi contended that the said deadlines elapsed without the said accounting officers submitting the statutory accountability documents.

LIST OF CAOS

Masindi Christopher Okumu

Kisoro Mun Council Peter Matsiko

Arua Ishmail Ochengel

Gulu Milton Kato

Iganga David Kawooya

Jinja William Kanyesigye

Kabarole Danstan Balaba

Kamuli Ben Paul Otim Ogwete

Kapchorwa Simon Peter Kandole

Kasese Mathias Ndifuna

Katakwi Eria Magumba

Kiboga Sarah Nakalungi

Kisoro Sulaiman Kasozi

Kitgum Joseph Lomongin

Masaka Anthony Martin Lukwago

Moyo Chelimo Alex

Mpigi Francis Amulen

Nakapiripirit Aloysius Aloka

Nebbi Geoffrey Okaka

Pader Ssebunya Denis

Rakai Alex Kwizera

Soroti Joseph Balisanyuka

Yumbe David Lubuuka

Isingiro Donath Eswilu

Kaliro Mukasa Kizito

Amolatar Pius Epaju

Nakaseke Edith Mutabazi

Budaka Abdu Batambuze

Oyam Dorothy Ajwang Magoola

Dokolo George William

Maracha Martin Kisule

Buyende Francis Opolot

Lamwo Patrick Olila

Kiryandongo David W Wamburu

Luuka Makumbi Henry

Namayingo Esau Ekachelan

Serere Isa Mbooge

Mitooma Bernard Ojwang

Napak Stephen Oloya

Nwoya Innocent Birekeyaho

Kole Eria Magumba

Agago Peter Mulondo

Kween Michael Wanje

Arua Mun Council Kasajja Kairu

Fort Portal Mun Council Deo Ndimo

Gulu Mun Council Francis Barabanawe

Moroto Mun Council Swaibu Balaba

Masindi Mun Council Leonard Tumusiime

Rukungiri Mun Council Lillian Kobusingye

Omoro John Bosco Akera

Makindye Mun Council John M. Behangana

Kisoro Mun Council Peter Masiko

Mityana Mun Council Joseph Ssebudde

Kitgum Mun Council Stephen Lokope

Kamuli Mun Council Ronald Ross Baganzi

Nebbi Mun Council Moses Lorika

Bugiri Mun Council Ayub Kisubi

Pakwach Godfrey O. Ogwang

Rukiga Hanny Turyaheebwa

Amuru Martin Kiplangat