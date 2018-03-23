Kampala — The Ministry of Finance has directed the Local Government ministry to sack 61 district chief administrative officers (CAOs) and municipal council Town Clerks for failing to submit accountability for budget funds as required by the law.
The directive was issued by the Ministry of Finance Permanent Secretary and Secretary to the Treasury, Mr Keith Muhakanizi, in a March 16 letter.
The directive is addressed to the Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Local Government, Mr Ben Kumumanya.
Among the affected districts are Arua, Masindi, Gulu, Jinja and Iganga and several municipalities.
Mr Muhakanizi ordered immediate replacement of the accused accounting officers with competent personnel for the financial year 2018/2019.
He refers to his earlier letter on January 23, 2018 asking Mr Kumumanya to take administrative or disciplinary action against the accused accounting officers for failing to submit Budget Performance reports for the first and second quarter of the 2017/18 financial year to Ministry of Finance.
Earlier letters
Mr Muhakanizi also cites his subsequent letter on March 1, 2018 to the same accounting officers asking them to justify why they should not be sacked for failing to submit the statutory budget accountability documents to Finance.
"In line with Section 11(2) (g) of the Public Finance Management Act 2015, this is therefore to request you to exclude the accounting officers highlighted... from the list of the officers to be submitted to the ministry for appointment for financial year 2018/19. You are hereby requested to immediately replace the affected officers with other eligible ones," Mr Muhakanizi wrote to his Local Government counterpart .
Mr Kumumanya confirmed yesterday he had received Mr Muhakanizi's directive but said many of the accused accounting officers had submitted the required Budget Performance reports and there was evidence to support their claim.
He said he was engaging both the Finance ministry officials and the affected accounting officers at the districts and municipalities and added that the situation would have changed by today.
Mr Muhakanizi said most of the accounting officers had submitted the relevant accountability documents and had evidence to prove they had complied with the statutory deadline.
"The matter is being addressed and I am in touch with both MOFPED [Ministry of Finance] and Local Government accounting officers," he said.
"The situation will be different by tomorrow. I can assure you that the data you have has been overtaken by events with confirmations of the relevant submissions which are already with MOFPED," he said.
The Public Finance Management Act requires that all government accounting officers submit the budget performance reports and Budget Framework Papers to the Ministry of Finance by specific dates.
Budget performance reports for the first and second quarters are supposed to be submitted by October 31 of every year while Budget Framework papers are submitted by every January 31.
Mr Muhakanizi contended that the said deadlines elapsed without the said accounting officers submitting the statutory accountability documents.
LIST OF CAOS
Masindi Christopher Okumu
Kisoro Mun Council Peter Matsiko
Arua Ishmail Ochengel
Gulu Milton Kato
Iganga David Kawooya
Jinja William Kanyesigye
Kabarole Danstan Balaba
Kamuli Ben Paul Otim Ogwete
Kapchorwa Simon Peter Kandole
Kasese Mathias Ndifuna
Katakwi Eria Magumba
Kiboga Sarah Nakalungi
Kisoro Sulaiman Kasozi
Kitgum Joseph Lomongin
Masaka Anthony Martin Lukwago
Moyo Chelimo Alex
Mpigi Francis Amulen
Nakapiripirit Aloysius Aloka
Nebbi Geoffrey Okaka
Pader Ssebunya Denis
Rakai Alex Kwizera
Soroti Joseph Balisanyuka
Yumbe David Lubuuka
Isingiro Donath Eswilu
Kaliro Mukasa Kizito
Amolatar Pius Epaju
Nakaseke Edith Mutabazi
Budaka Abdu Batambuze
Oyam Dorothy Ajwang Magoola
Dokolo George William
Maracha Martin Kisule
Buyende Francis Opolot
Lamwo Patrick Olila
Kiryandongo David W Wamburu
Luuka Makumbi Henry
Namayingo Esau Ekachelan
Serere Isa Mbooge
Mitooma Bernard Ojwang
Napak Stephen Oloya
Nwoya Innocent Birekeyaho
Kole Eria Magumba
Agago Peter Mulondo
Kween Michael Wanje
Arua Mun Council Kasajja Kairu
Fort Portal Mun Council Deo Ndimo
Gulu Mun Council Francis Barabanawe
Moroto Mun Council Swaibu Balaba
Masindi Mun Council Leonard Tumusiime
Rukungiri Mun Council Lillian Kobusingye
Omoro John Bosco Akera
Makindye Mun Council John M. Behangana
Kisoro Mun Council Peter Masiko
Mityana Mun Council Joseph Ssebudde
Kitgum Mun Council Stephen Lokope
Kamuli Mun Council Ronald Ross Baganzi
Nebbi Mun Council Moses Lorika
Bugiri Mun Council Ayub Kisubi
Pakwach Godfrey O. Ogwang
Rukiga Hanny Turyaheebwa
Nakaseke Edith Mutabazi
Amuru Martin Kiplangat