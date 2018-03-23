23 March 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Pharmacy Board Denies Recalling Anti-Malaria Drug

Photo: Brian Sokol/UN
A child taking pills (file photo).
By Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — The Pharmacy and Poisons Board has refuted claims that it re called an anti-malaria drug from the Kenyan market.

According to the Board, Duo-Cotexcin is only under quarantine pending investigations after failing a quality test.

It explained that it is undertaking investigations to ascertain the suspected quality defect on a specific batch.

"No recall or withdrawal is being conducted for the above product. The Pharmacy and Poisons Board is undertaking investigations to ascertain the suspected quality defect on that specific batch No 160621."

