Uganda: Sacked Bunyoro Premier Refuses to Leave Office, Sues Successor

HOIMA/MASINDI — The High Court in Masindi is right now hearing a case in which the Prime Minister of Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom, Mr Andrew Byakutaga has been sued by his predecessor Mr Norman Lukumu.

Lukumu who was Prime Minister from May, 2016 was sacked by the Omukama of Bunyoro Kitara Solomon Gafabusa Iguru on January 15 and ordered to immediately hand over office to Mr Byakutaga.

Mr Lukumu did not handover office but instead protested the move and petitioned court.

The King went ahead to swear in Mr Byakutaga as a new Prime Minister on January 18.

In a court case filed at High Court in Masindi, Mr Lukumu contends that he is the legitimate Prime Minister of Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom and that Mr Byakutaga has forcefully taken over his office.

He has asked court to restore him in office and put an interim order against Byakutaga prohibiting him from continuing to perform the roles of Prime Minister.

By the time this story was published, the case was ongoing on in court.