22 March 2018

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Sacked Bunyoro Premier Refuses to Leave Office, Sues Successor

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Francis Mugerwa, Felixbasiime & Ismail Bategeka

HOIMA/MASINDI — The High Court in Masindi is right now hearing a case in which the Prime Minister of Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom, Mr Andrew Byakutaga has been sued by his predecessor Mr Norman Lukumu.

Lukumu who was Prime Minister from May, 2016 was sacked by the Omukama of Bunyoro Kitara Solomon Gafabusa Iguru on January 15 and ordered to immediately hand over office to Mr Byakutaga.

Mr Lukumu did not handover office but instead protested the move and petitioned court.

The King went ahead to swear in Mr Byakutaga as a new Prime Minister on January 18.

In a court case filed at High Court in Masindi, Mr Lukumu contends that he is the legitimate Prime Minister of Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom and that Mr Byakutaga has forcefully taken over his office.

He has asked court to restore him in office and put an interim order against Byakutaga prohibiting him from continuing to perform the roles of Prime Minister.

By the time this story was published, the case was ongoing on in court.

Uganda

Anti-Homosexuality Laws Prevent Us from Achieving Universal Health Coverage

Imagine being denied life-saving health services when you need them just because of who you are, and instead, imagine… Read more »

Read the original article on Monitor.

Copyright © 2018 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.