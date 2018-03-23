Angola: First Lady Encourages Women to Be Agents of Change

Luanda — Women must assume their role as agents of behavior change and influence in their communities, said Thursday the first lady of the Republic, Ana Dias Lourenço.

This appeal was made during a breakfast conference held by her office, as part of the "Woman's March" celebrations with the theme "Transform lives, be a woman".

According to Ana Dias Lourenço, women in their various roles: mother, wife, worker, boss, political leader if they work with responsibility and excellence will reach their full potential and will certainly play their role as agents of change and influence in communities.

She recalled a passage from the United Nations Secretary-General's message to women on 8 March to men and boys, stressing the need to play their role, since "everyone benefits when women and girls - mothers, sisters, friends and colleagues can reach their full potential. "

The First Lady also recalled that the United Nations Agency defends that the women's day celebrations are an excellent opportunity to transform this momentum into concrete measures for the empowerment of women.

During the activity, enlivened by the singer Yola Semedo, lectures were given on women's health, mental health, family economy, entrepreneurship and solidarity as a form of social and moral contribution to the development of Angolan society.