Angola: Lobito Hosts 9th Transport's Consultative Council

Lobito — Transport Ministry started Thursday its 9th Consultative Council in the coastal province of Benguela to discuss the strategies, programmes and projects for 2018-2022.

This is expressed in a note the Transport Ministry delivered to Angop, stressing that the Council is going under the motto: "Mobility, Development and Welfare".

The participants are also evaluate the preliminary economic and financial performance of public transport companies, as well as the ethics and sustainability in public companies.

The meeting gathers national and provincial directors. managers of public institutions, CEOs and heads of departments.

Technicians of Transport Ministry, government officials of Benguela are also among the participants in the event.