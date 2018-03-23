22 March 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: State Secretary Stresses Kimbanguista Church Key Role in Society

Luanda — The Church of Jesus Christ on Earth (Kimbanguista) plays a preponderant role in Angolan society in particular and the world in general for its performance in spreading the sacred scriptures and in the rescue of moral and civic values, said today in Luanda, the Secretary of State for Mass Media, Celso Malavoloneke.

Speaking to the press, in the framework of the symbolic inauguration of the Kimbanguista Conference Center, located in the neighborhood of Palanca, Kilamba Kiaxi Urban District, the official said that this role is shown in the "imposing" works that are being built with own resources and will benefit society.

For Celso Malavoloneke, the great human presence in the act is a demonstration of the importance that the church has in the Angolan society and as a social partner of the State has worked in the solution of the concerns that affect the populations.

"The Kimbaguist Church, like all recognized churches in our country, plays a very important role in health care beyond the spread of the word of God based on love of neighbor, solidarity and services to the community and the country", he pointed out.

