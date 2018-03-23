22 March 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: CPLP Discusses Water Resources, Environment Agenda

Tagged:

Related Topics

Brasília — Ministers of Energy and Water of the Portuguese Speaking Countries (CPLP ) Wednesday analysed the agenda of water resources, environment and sanitation, held in Brasilia, Brazil.

Angola is represented at the meeting, held on the sidelines of the 8th World Water Forum, by ministers of Energy and Water João Baptista Borges, and Environment Paula Francisco.

The meeting brought together ministers from Brazil (host), Cape Verde, Guinea Bissau, Equatorial Guinea, Mozambique, Portugal, Sao Tome and Principe and representatives of East Timor.

The meeting analysed the progress made in terms of water supply, sanitation and the problem of desertification in the member countries.

Addressing a session, the Angolan minister of Energy and Water, João Baptista Borges, reiterated the commitments to improve water supply.

Water supply covers sixty percent of population and 40 % with access to the sanitation.

Angola

Angola Proud of African Free Trade Zone

Angola is proud to be part of the first group that proclaimed on Wednesday the the African Free Trade Zone in Kigali,… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.