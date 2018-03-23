Angola: CPLP Discusses Water Resources, Environment Agenda

Brasília — Ministers of Energy and Water of the Portuguese Speaking Countries (CPLP ) Wednesday analysed the agenda of water resources, environment and sanitation, held in Brasilia, Brazil.

Angola is represented at the meeting, held on the sidelines of the 8th World Water Forum, by ministers of Energy and Water João Baptista Borges, and Environment Paula Francisco.

The meeting brought together ministers from Brazil (host), Cape Verde, Guinea Bissau, Equatorial Guinea, Mozambique, Portugal, Sao Tome and Principe and representatives of East Timor.

The meeting analysed the progress made in terms of water supply, sanitation and the problem of desertification in the member countries.

Addressing a session, the Angolan minister of Energy and Water, João Baptista Borges, reiterated the commitments to improve water supply.

Water supply covers sixty percent of population and 40 % with access to the sanitation.