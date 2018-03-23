Angola: Reforms Can Have Effects of Up to 3.5 Percent On GDP - World Bank

Luanda — Reforms to be made in the Angolan financial sector could have a positive effect of growth of up to 3.5 percent on the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP), said the head of the economy in the African regions of the World Bank ), Albert Zeufack.

The country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) recorded real growth of about 0.9 percent in 2015, down in 2014, a period in which the figure was 4.1 percent.

Speaking to Angop about the three-day working visit to the country, the economic expert stressed that economic reforms accelerate the economy, as investments are applied in the most different sectors.

Economic reforms include measures to facilitate the application of capital by internal and external investors and establish the regime of access to benefits and other facilities to be granted by the State.

According to the head of the World Bank, the reforms help to improve the business environment in Angola, while supporting the development of the private sector, taking into account that it facilitates the creation of jobs for young people, social equality, quality of education, as they are also one of the crucial factors in boosting the country's next phase of economic growth and consequently GDP growth.

In this sense, improving the transparency of public finances and the banking sector should be one of the key priorities, he said.

To him, in the short term, the efforts of the Government in diversification of the economy will focus on agriculture, fisheries and mining.

Angola has an estimated GDP of 107 billion euros (19.7 trillion kwanzas) and the recently approved State Budget estimates revenues and expenses worth 9.6 trillion kwanzas, including 5.6 trillion debt services.

The representative of the World Bank will also hold meetings with governmental entities and talks with the academic community of the Catholic University of Angola.