22 March 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angolan Woman Vanguard of Country's Moral Reserve - Minister

Luanda — The Angolan woman is the vanguard of the country's moral reserve, a pillar of the sustainability of peace building, social pacification and national reconciliation, said Thursday in Luanda the Minister of Public Administration, Work and Social Security (MAPTSS), Jesus Maiato.

Minister Jesus Maiato stressed that at the opening of the "March Woman / 2018" Workshop under the motto "Life happens in the feminine", promoted by the National School of Administration (ENAD), in partnership with MAPTSS.

He emphasized that women today hold high positions in different sectors, such as government, Army generals, administrators, artists, historians, engineers, pilots, among others.

In spite of the achievements made in the last ten years, there is an awareness that women in Angola continue to face numerous problems for their full emancipation.

The high level of illiteracy, inequality, sexual abuse and gender discrimination, impunity and persistence of violence in the home, which affects women and children, are issues that civil society must pay special attention to.

The event was attended by government officials, parliamentarians, lawyers, ENAD, MAPTSS officials, among other guests.

