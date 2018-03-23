President Emmerson Mnangagwa has reportedly questioned the authenticity of the number of new political parties that have been formed in the past few months to contest this year's elections.

According to NewsDay, Mnangagwa said that he was shocked by reports that at least 112 political parties had registered with the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) to contest the elections.

He said he would soon "order an investigation to find if the political parties were genuine".

New Zimbabwe.com reported in October last year that there were at least 75 political parties that intended to contest the 2018 polls.

The report said at the time that the number of parties to contest the polls had jumped from 35 to 75 with many more expected to join the hotly contested race.

Zimbabwe was set to go to the polls by the end of August, when Mnangagwa will face his first major test after taking over from long-time strongman Robert Mugabe, who resigned in November after four decades in office.

The United Nations recently threw its support behind the new elections, urging the government to kickstart the African nation's economy as an "urgent priority", a report by AFP said.

