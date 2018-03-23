Angola: AfDB Assesses Projects in Cuanza Norte

Ndalatando — A technical team of African Development Bank (AfDB) met Tuesday in Ndalatando, northern Cuanza Norte province, with local government to discuss funding of future development projects in the region.

The AfDB delegation was led by its representative residing in Angola, Joseph Martial Ribeiro.

The financial institution's official said that there was a coincidence between the Bank's priorities and those of the Cuanza Norte government on possible financing of the projects, especially in the areas of agriculture, energy and transport.

Any project in the region should start with feasibility and pre-feasibility studies," he said.

According to him, the first step will consist of conducting survey on studies available to deepen the evaluations and consultation with the Ministry on the needed values.

Joseph Ribeiro defended the identification of "integrated development projects", capable of covering several areas and meeting different challenges.

To him, the visit of the delegation that also covered Laúca Dam served to learn the Angolan government's intentions focused on electric power generation in the Kwanza river, in particular, and the potential it will bring to export in the SADC region.

He also referred to his institution's USD 1 billion support to Energy sector in 2014, having voiced optimism that Angola has political will and intention to diversify the economy.

The official highlighted the way the Angolan government invests the money allotted by the institution to ensure investment in various projects, since 1980, the year Angola and AfDB

started the cooperation.

The official put at USD 2.1 billion, since the start of cooperation between the parties.

The team arrived in Angola on 19 March, coming from Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire (the institution's headquarters).

The deputy governor of Cuanza Norte for political, economic and social sphere, Leonor da Silva Garibaldi, led the local delegation, on behalf of governor José Maria Ferraz dos Santos.