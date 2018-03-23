Newly recruited Head Coach at Red Lions, Stereo Gondwe, says he is confident that Red Lions can get a single cup and perform remarkably well in the TNM Super League this season.

Gondwe has replaced Prichard Mwansa and Mike Kumanga who were in charge of the club last season. He will be assisted by Nelson Chirwa and Yohane Fulaye.

"We are ready to work hard this season. People say Red Lions start very well every season but finish poorly. I and my colleagues would like to break this kind of trend, instill discipline in the team and win trophies," he said.

He also lamented the poor condition of Zomba Community Centre Ground which has forced the team to be using Balaka Stadium as home ground for the past two seasons until now.

Gondwe made a mark as coach when he was with MAFCO FC. Under him, the team reached crucial stages of a number of football tournaments in the country and always finished in the top five of the TNM Super League.

He was later deployed to Chilumba Barracks when Chilumba Barracks finished top of Simama League, only to take orders from above not to participate in the country's top flight league.