Nigeria: Stella Obasanjo's Father, Abebe, Dies At 99

Benin City — The patriarch of the famous Abebe family in Iruekpen in Esan West Local Council of Edo State, Dr. Christopher Abebe, is dead.

He is the father of the late wife of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Stella Obasanjo.

He was 99 and was said to have died yesterday afternoon after a brief illness.

A close family source told The Guardian that he was the odionwere (community leader) of Iruekpen.

"He died this afternoon after a brief illness. He is the odionwere of Iruekpen and by tradition, his death will not be announced until a meeting is called by his second in command.

Iruekpen is also home to former Governor of Edo State, Prof. Oserheimen Osunbor.