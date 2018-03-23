22 March 2018

Swazi Media Commentary (Gaborone)

Swaziland: No Sex Please You're Soldiers

Tagged:

Related Topics

Army recruits in Swaziland have been barred from having sex, because their commander thinks it will make them weak.

Commander Sobantu Dlamini of the Umbutfo Swaziland Defence Force (as the Swazi army is formally known) made the order to more than 1,000 recruits at the army's headquarters at Phocweni. It was during the final rehearsal for their passing-out parade.

The Swazi Observer newspaper reported on Thursday (22 March 2018) Dlamini said he did not expect the recruits to embarrass themselves in front of the army's Commander-in-Chief King Mswati III by collapsing in soaring temperatures.

'This you will achieve by staying sober and abstaining from sex,' the Observer reported him saying.

Swaziland

Town Tidies Up for King's Birthday

People in Swaziland have been asked not to urinate in public during King Mswati III's birthday celebrations. Read more »

Read the original article on Swazi Media.

Copyright © 2018 Swazi Media Commentary. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.