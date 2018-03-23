Swaziland: No Sex Please You're Soldiers

Army recruits in Swaziland have been barred from having sex, because their commander thinks it will make them weak.

Commander Sobantu Dlamini of the Umbutfo Swaziland Defence Force (as the Swazi army is formally known) made the order to more than 1,000 recruits at the army's headquarters at Phocweni. It was during the final rehearsal for their passing-out parade.

The Swazi Observer newspaper reported on Thursday (22 March 2018) Dlamini said he did not expect the recruits to embarrass themselves in front of the army's Commander-in-Chief King Mswati III by collapsing in soaring temperatures.

'This you will achieve by staying sober and abstaining from sex,' the Observer reported him saying.