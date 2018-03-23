23 March 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Gender Inequalities Hinder Full Attainment of Human Rights for All

Tagged:

Related Topics

opinion

It is estimated that a South African woman would need to work two months more than a man to earn the equivalent salary that her male counterpart would earn in a year. There are other gender inequalities in all facets of life. By SEDIKO RAKOLOTE.

Despite having a Constitution which describes equality as a fundamental pillar of democracy, various reports have indicated that South Africa is not faring well in the fight against gender oppression. In South Africa, gender inequality persists in almost every facet of life. Discussion of human rights that does not take into consideration the fact that women, children, gays and lesbians are facing daily violence, discrimination and oppression is a skewed discussion.

Section 12 (1) (a) states that everyone has the right to freedom and security which includes the right to be free from all forms of violence from either public or private sources. The latest SAPS report (2017) indicates that there were 30,069 rapes over the April to December 2016 period and the SA Medical Research Council (MRC), states that 40% of men assault their partners daily - and that three women in South Africa are killed by their intimate partner every day. The notion...

South Africa

Gupta-Linked Firm Wanted U.S.$423 Million Local Content Exemption

China South Rail (CSR), the company that allegedly paid R5bn in bribes to the Guptas, has asked the South African… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.