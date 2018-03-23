Eritrea: Ambassador Omar Holds Talks With Mauritius Officals

Asmara — Mr. Saleh Omar, Eritrea's Ambassador to South Africa and Southern African countries held talks with various Mauritius officials focusing on strengthening bilateral relations.

At a meeting Ambassador Saleh held with the Vice President of Mauritius, Mr. Paramsivum Vyapoory in Port-Louis the two sided reached into common understanding to work for the realization of justice and development in the region as well as in global forums.

Ambassador Saleh also held talks with the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Antish Bhugun and with officials from the Ministries of Education and Agriculture as well as with the Dean of the University of Agriculture on strengthening cooperation and exchange experiences.

In the same vein, the Eritrean community in Winnipeg, Canada, organized a seminar focusing on the objective situation in the homeland. At the seminar, Dr. Berhe Habtegerigis from the US, gave extensive briefing on the priority development activities in the homeland and their progress as well as on the role of nationals in the Diaspora in the implementation of the national development programs.

The Eritrean community in Germany also organized seminar for the nationals residing in Ulm, Germany, under the theme "Establishing Strong Eritrean Community".

Indicating that strengthening organizational capacity is requisite for the success of the national development endeavors, the organizers gave briefings on the significance of strengthening unity and cooperation among each other in advancing social life of the members of the community.

Likewise, the National Council of Eritrean Americans (NCEA) held its congress on 17 and 18 March at the Great Bay Area focusing on strengthening the Eri-diaspora and to collectively cooperate to increase the professional contribution in the homeland. The conference was attended by representatives of the national associations.

At the vent the participants donated 27,300 Dollars for buying electronic devices for students.