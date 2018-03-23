22 March 2018

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Ambassador Omar Holds Talks With Mauritius Officals

Tagged:

Related Topics

Asmara — Mr. Saleh Omar, Eritrea's Ambassador to South Africa and Southern African countries held talks with various Mauritius officials focusing on strengthening bilateral relations.

At a meeting Ambassador Saleh held with the Vice President of Mauritius, Mr. Paramsivum Vyapoory in Port-Louis the two sided reached into common understanding to work for the realization of justice and development in the region as well as in global forums.

Ambassador Saleh also held talks with the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Antish Bhugun and with officials from the Ministries of Education and Agriculture as well as with the Dean of the University of Agriculture on strengthening cooperation and exchange experiences.

In the same vein, the Eritrean community in Winnipeg, Canada, organized a seminar focusing on the objective situation in the homeland. At the seminar, Dr. Berhe Habtegerigis from the US, gave extensive briefing on the priority development activities in the homeland and their progress as well as on the role of nationals in the Diaspora in the implementation of the national development programs.

The Eritrean community in Germany also organized seminar for the nationals residing in Ulm, Germany, under the theme "Establishing Strong Eritrean Community".

Indicating that strengthening organizational capacity is requisite for the success of the national development endeavors, the organizers gave briefings on the significance of strengthening unity and cooperation among each other in advancing social life of the members of the community.

Likewise, the National Council of Eritrean Americans (NCEA) held its congress on 17 and 18 March at the Great Bay Area focusing on strengthening the Eri-diaspora and to collectively cooperate to increase the professional contribution in the homeland. The conference was attended by representatives of the national associations.

At the vent the participants donated 27,300 Dollars for buying electronic devices for students.

Eritrea

President Isaias Sent Messages of Congratulations to Chinese and Russian Presidents

President Isaias Afwerki sent messages of congratulations on behalf of the government and people of Eritrea, to… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabait.

Copyright © 2018 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.