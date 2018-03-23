Somalia: Huge Explosion Heard in the Heart of Mogadishu

A heavy explosion occurred near a popular hotel along Maka Al-Mukarrama, Mogadishu's busiest road on Thursday afternoon, witnesses said.

Multiple casualties reported after a car bomb exploded at around Wehliye hotel frequented by Somali MPs and government officials, according to the police.

The blast has rocked the seaside city and sent plumes of black smoke to the skyline.

It was not immediately clear the figures of the casualties and no group has claimed responsibility for the car bomb attack in the Somali capital.

This is a developing story, more to follow soon.