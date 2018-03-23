22 March 2018

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Huge Explosion Heard in the Heart of Mogadishu

Tagged:

Related Topics

A heavy explosion occurred near a popular hotel along Maka Al-Mukarrama, Mogadishu's busiest road on Thursday afternoon, witnesses said.

Multiple casualties reported after a car bomb exploded at around Wehliye hotel frequented by Somali MPs and government officials, according to the police.

The blast has rocked the seaside city and sent plumes of black smoke to the skyline.

It was not immediately clear the figures of the casualties and no group has claimed responsibility for the car bomb attack in the Somali capital.

This is a developing story, more to follow soon.

Somalia

U.S. Airstrike in Somalia Kills 2 Militants - AFRICOM

A U.S. airstrike in southern Somalia this week killed two al-Shabab militants and wounded three others, according to the… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Copyright © 2018 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.