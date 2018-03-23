South Africa: Spanish Airliner Honours Joburg With Latest Fleet

Johannesburg — IBERIA, the Spanish carrier, has named its new state-of-the-art fleet in honour of Johannesburg, the South African city.

Advancing its fleet replacement process, the airline has taken delivery of the aircraft "Johannesburgo", which completes the order of 12 A330-200 units and will operate the airline's flights to destinations in South Africa, Asia, Latin America and the United States.

Iberia flies to 131 destinations in 48 countries

The A330-200 is a twin-engine aircraft, more fuel efficient, which give it a range of 11 500 km and a maximum take-off weight of up to 242 tonnes.

The "Johannesburgo" has 19 seats in Business and 269 in Economy class.

On board, Iberia customers can enjoy the new long-haul cabins and high-speed Wi-Fi.

Iberia has served Johannesburg since August 2016, with three weekly flights and an annual offering of some 90 000 seats.