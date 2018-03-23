23 March 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Wild Coast - Bazooka Rhadebe's Murder Probe 'Sabotaged' By Police

Two years after anti-mining activist Sikhosiphi "Bazooka" Rhadebe was gunned down on the Wild Coast, the police investigation into his murder appears to have gone nowhere. Now his family and attorneys have made startling claims that the murder investigation has been bungled or "intentionally impeded" by senior police officials - and they have demanded that the NPA take charge of the investigation before the evidence trail runs stone cold. By TONY CARNIE.

While gamblers were busy trying their luck on the slot machines and card tables at the Wild Coast Sun Casino, two gunmen drew up at the nearby home of Sikhosiphi "Bazooka" Radebe on 22 March, 2016, and murdered him in front of his 15-year-old son.

The two killers - both posing as policemen - were driving a VW Polo that had been hijacked hours earlier (and while Radebe was being beaten up and shot, the two terrified victims were allegedly huddled in the car - one in the boot, the other on the back seat).

Rhadebe, a prominent taxi-owner and founder of a soccer club for unemployed youngsters, was also a vocal opponent of plans by an Australian-led venture to mine heavy minerals from coastal sand dunes along...

