South Africa: Geraldine Fraser-Moleketi to Take Over As NMU Chancellor

The Nelson Mandela University (NMU) announced former minister for public service and administration Geraldine Fraser-Moleketi as its new chancellor.

"I am deeply honoured and humbled by this appointment, and hope to serve the University well," Fraser-Moleketi said of the appointment.

Hailed as a leader of high integrity who devoted her life to issues of human rights, Fraser-Moleketi will take over the position from Santie Botha on 1 April.

She was awarded an honorary doctorate at the institution last year for her contribution to leadership in social and economic transformation, with specific emphasis on the empowerment of women.

Fraser-Moleketi said NMU had a "huge" contribution to make.

"It is especially key to the economy of the Eastern Cape, and beyond, with its strengths in the sciences, the blue economy and of course, health sciences, with the future medical school."

She also hoped to add value in addressing the challenges of inequality, poverty eradication and job creation.

"I look forward to my tenure with Nelson Mandela University."

The university's spokesperson Zandile Mbabela described Moleketi-Fraser as someone who has "led an exemplary career, having worked in government, civil society and the private sector over the past four decades and brings to the University a wealth of expertise and extensive networks".

Fraser-Moleketi holds a Master's degree in Administration from the University of Pretoria, is a fellow of the Institute of Politics at Harvard University's Kennedy School of Government and also holds an honorary professorship at Stellenbosch University.

