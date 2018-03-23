Cameroon: Kuwait-Cameroon Friendly - Showdown On Sunday

All 23 players called to camp are in Kuwait. Vincent Aboubakar and Lionel Bong joined the squad yesterday March 22 ahead of the March 25 game.

The Indomitable Lions of Cameroon will clash with the Al-Azag of Kuwait in an international friendly encounter on Sunday March 25, 2018 at the Jaber al-Ahmad International Stadium in Kuwait City, Kuwait. The encounter which has been scheduled to kick off at 5:00 p.m. (Cameroon time) and 11:00 a.m. in Kuwait is also preparation for the 2019 AFCON in Cameroon. All eyes are on the Lions as they are expected to make a new beginning after their poor showing in the Confederations Cup last year and their failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup. The team is already in Kuwait where they are preparing ahead of Sunday's game. They arrived in Kuwait early on Wednesday March 21, 2018. All the players called to camp were present except for deputy captain, Vincent Aboubakar, who arrived yesterday Thursday March 22, 2018. Also, Yong Sports Academy defender, Bong Lionel who replaces injured Jean Armel Kana Biyick equally joined the team yesterday. Bong Lionel, did not travel with the rest of the technical team due to delay in visa procedures. In the same vein, FC Maritimo Portugal forward, Joel Tagueu, will not make the trip to Kuwait due to visa problems. On Wednesday the team had a training session at 6:30 p.m. in the gymnasium of the Holiday Inn Hotel in Kuwait. Yesterday, the Lions had medical check-up in the morning before going for training at the El Shabab Stadium in the afternoon. Apart from that the President of the Normalisation Committee of FECAFOOT has appointed, on an interim basis, Armand Edouard Thierry Sene new fitness coach of the Indomitable Lions for the match against Kuwait. It should be noted that the fitness coach, Christopher Manouvrier, is not available for the camp. The appointment followed a demand by the Interim Head coach, Alexandra Belinga, who needed to strengthen the technical staff for the friendly match.