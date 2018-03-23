Nigeria: NSC Seeks Board's Co-Operation to Realise Govt's Objectives in Transport Sector

The Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC), Hassan Bello has called on the council board to partner its management so as to realise the objectives of the federal government in the transportation sector.

Bello, who stated this at the inaugural board meeting of the council in Lagos, noted that the country is faced with a number of challenges, hence the need to look at other sources of job creation and equal opportunities for Nigerians.

He stressed that the transportation sector is capable of driving the Nigerian economy, hence the need for the board to be in tandem with the management of the council to achieve the overall goal of the federal government.

He said: "The country now wants to take advantage of the transport industry as far as infrastructure is concerned and realising the objectives of the federal government in employment, inclusiveness and opportunities. We believe that the transport industry drives should drive the economy and I am sure that the board will be in tandem with the overall goal of the federal government.

"We should have had this board meeting long time ago but we welcome it even now knowing that the progress of this council will be more if we have the board with us. We are very fortunate with the caliber of people we have on our board."

The NSC, he added, is privileged to have an array of personalities who are extremely experience and knowledgeable.

Bello said: "This is because the NSC is an agency based on knowledge and research. Since this council was established in 1978, we have had eight boards, this is the 9th and on each of this occasion we have had a very cordial relationship between the management and the board. We hope this will also continue. This relationship is based on mutual respect, synergy to achieve targets, but first of all, it is based on humbleness and transparency.

"The management has made it a priority to be open and transparent to the board in all ramifications because we will find the board as a partner that will push this council forward. We have also the compliment of disciplined staff in the NSC. I think it is important that the board should know that the staff of the council are trained and disciplined and it is the best the industry can offer. We hope that the board will utilize the staff and we assure you that we will help you in all your policy formulation and execution," he said.

The management, Bello added: "Should be proud that we have in our board men of varied experience and knowledge, we have a chairman who is experienced, a coordinator of men, knowledgeable, someone who can knock and open doors. First of all, we have who is very humble. Perhaps this is the time this is the appropriate time to have this kind of board because if we had had this meeting before now we would not have had the compliment of the personalities that we have now. We are going to work immediately. We have experience people from the industry. We have MAN, NACCIMA, we have the NNPC even though no representative has been sent.

"Most of all we have a representative from the Federal Ministry of Transportation who is an experience director who knows the working of the government. At one time or the other we will need the government's support and I am sure he will be able to provide that for us. Our staff has been anxiously waiting for the inauguration of this board today and I hope we are going to work together in realising our target. We must work hard because not only is the council undergoing various challenges but the country itself."