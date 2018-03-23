23 March 2018

Nigeria: Relief As Boko Haram Releases Kidnapped Nigerian Girls

By Emeka Okonkwo

Abuja — THE Boko Haram terror group has released more than 100 schoolgirls it kidnapped in northeastern Nigeria last month. Tragically, five girls reportedly died while being held hostage by the Islamic sect.

Boko Haram abducted the 110 children at a government school in Dapchi, Yobe State on February 19.

It could not be ascertained if government had negotiated for their release, as has been the case with some schoolgirls kidnapped in Chibok, Borno State in 2014. We are pleased to see that the girls are back in the safe environment of their families," the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) stated on Thursday.

The UN agency is working closely with the Ministry of Youth in the state to provide the necessary support to the girls and their families. A spokesperson said over the past month, the girls might have been exposedbto physical and sexual violence.

"They need the support of their families and communities to feel safe and return to school."

UNICEF offered condolences to the families whose daughters reportedly died. The agency renewed its calls for the release of all missing girls. Since the start of the insurgency in 2009, over 2 295 teachers have been killed and 19 000 displaced. Almost 1 400 schools have been destroyed.

"Schools should be safe spaces, and protected at all times," UNICEF stated.

The Boko Haram is involved in a violent campaign to overthrow the Nigerian government and establish an Islamic state.

An estimated 100 000 civilians have been killed and over 2 million displaced.

