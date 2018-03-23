Nigeria: I've Not Been Declared Wanted By the ICPC - Jang

Jos — The Senator representing Plateau North senatorial district in the National Assembly, Jonah David Jang, has expressed shock over reports in the dailies indicating that he has been declared wanted by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC), describing it as mischievous.

He said as a matter of principle, he was always willing and readily available to give an account of his time in office as the governor of Plateau State from 2007 and 2015, adding that just two months ago for instance, he was at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to honour an invitation that was extended to him by word of mouth.

In a statement signed by his media consultant, Clinton Garuba, the senator said he has directed his lawyer to immediately write a letter of protest to ICPC to demand to know why the commission decided to give him to the media.

Jang said he has never received any invitation from ICPC let alone refusing to honour it.

The statement added: "The development came to the senator as a rude shock considering the fact that there has never been a time the commission invited him.

"All those who know the distinguished senator would attest to his willingness at all times to give an account of his time in office as the governor of Plateau State from 2007 to 2015. Just two months ago for instance, he was at the EFCC to honour an invitation that was extended to him by word of mouth. Certainly, a man who honoured that kind of invitation cannot be said to possess the character trait of the person the ICPC is alleging to have continued to evade its invitations.

"As an elder statesman who has contributed immeasurably to the progress, development, unity and longevity of the Nigerian state, Jang has nothing to hide throughout his outstanding years of service to the people of Plateau State and Nigeria. As a testament to his firm belief in the tenets of probity and accountability, the senator is ready to visit the ICPC even today, if he is properly invited.

"Meanwhile, we have instructed our lawyers to write to protest this sort of media trial."