Nigeria: Lagos Auto Show to Attract More Exhibitors

Organisers of the Lagos Motor show, BKG Exhibitions Nigeria Limited has concluded plans to hold its 2018 edition of the auto fair, poised to provide avenue for all auto-linked businesses to promote their products.

The Managing Director, BKG Exhibitions, Ifeanyi Agwu, disclosed this on Tuesday while briefing journalist in Lagos on the forth coming 13th Lagos Motor Fair and 7th Autoparts Expo Africa slated for May 7 to May 12, 2018.

Automakers, new vehicle assemblers and dealers would have the opportunity to strike new business deals through the exhibition of the best of their products.

According Agwu, the auto fair will attract more participants from other parts of the country, apart from Nigerians coming to showcase their auto products and services.

He said the event would provide an avenue for all auto-linked businesses to promote their products to boost patronage that could accelerate the development of the industry and the economy.

"There will be good participation by automobile parts manufacturers from many countries such as China and Turkey. We want to make it a number one event in Africa in terms of auto motor and spare parts fair," Agwu said.

He said the response by Nigerian companies dealing in automobiles and related matters towards the 2018 Lagos motor show had been encouraging.

Agwu highlighted some of the companies that had confirmed participation to include Toyota Nigeria Limite, Coscharis Motors, PAN Nigeria Limited, GAC Motors Nigeria, among others.

He said, "It's looking good. We want to step up the tempo of the entire package of the event this year so that it will be a win-win situation for all participants, visitors and the country's auto industry as well as the economy."

He maintained that the development of the nation's economy was largely dependent on the auto industry and urged all those connected to the sector and managers of the economy to take it seriously.