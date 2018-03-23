Cameroon: Sports, Culture Not Left Out!

Cameroon-China cooperation in these domains has been increasing over the years.

China, just like with many other major infrastructure projects in Cameroon, has constructed a number of sports and culture-related facilities of international standing. These include the Yaounde Multipurpose Sports Complex at Warda Junction worth about 17 billion FCFA, which was inaugurated on June 19, 2009 by President Paul Biya. Others are the Limbe Omnisports Stadium with a capacity of 20,000 seats, which was built by the China National Machinery and Equipment Import and Export Corporation, CMEC. It was "handed over" to government in January 2016.

The facility hosted the 2016 African Women's Nations Cup, AFCON. Meanwhile, government has awarded a 4.4 billion FCFA contract to Chinese company, Tianyuan Construction Group, to rehabilitate Limbe training stadia for the 2019 AFCON. The Bafoussam Omnisports Stadium being constructed by CMEC is almost ready. The 190 million Yuan (9.1 billion FCFA) 20,000-seat facility will also host AFCON 2019 matches.

On December 27, 2017, papers were signed and the foundation stone laid for the construction of a table tennis centre inside the Yaounde Multipurpose Sports Complex. The documents were signed by the Minister of Sports and Physical Education, Bidoung Mkpatt and the Chargé d'Affaires in the Chinese Embassy, Sun Wei. The contract was awarded to Shanxi Construction and Engineering. The table tennis court covers 110 square metres and comprises a hall of 300 to 400 seats, two dressing rooms and two offices. Construction of the table tennis centre, which began on December 27, 2017, is expected to end in May 2018.

On the other hand, artistic and cultural exchanges between China and Cameroon have been expanding. In March 2016, a song and dance troupe from Liaoning Province performed in Cameroon to mark the 45th anniversary of Sino-Cameroon diplomatic relations. The Chinese Vice Minister of Culture, Ding Wei and the Cameroonian Minister for Arts and Culture, Prof. Narcisse Mouelle Kombi, on January 13, 2017, signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MOU on cultural cooperation from 2017 to 2020. The Chinese government on the occasion donated 400,000 Yuan (about 33.6 million FCFA) to the Ministry of Arts and Culture.

The MOU covers amongst others training in artistic, cultural, radio and television, press, communication, cinema, painting, museum management and musical aspects. During the 2017 National Day celebration in the Chinese capital, Beijing, a Cameroonian dance troupe thrilled guests, including Chinese officials. The reception hall was decorated with the conspicuous works of Chinese oil painter and businessman, Huang Jianbing, 43, who has lived in Akwa, Douala since 2003.

Also present at the National Day celebration in Beijing was former Indomitable Lions Captain, Stéphane Mbia, who now plays professional football in China - just like several other Cameroonian male and female football players. In September 2016, Huang Jianbing published "Unusual Impression," an 80-page, glossy book with hard cover in Chinese and English. The work, which is the first of a two-part series, contains 47 of his paintings - 39 of them on Cameroon. Jianbing held his first painting exhibition in Cameroon last December.