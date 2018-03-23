Cameroon: Motorbike Sector in West - Riders Subscribe to Order

They promised to regularize their activity within three months after a concertation with the Minister of Territorial Administration, Paul Atanga Nji, in Bafoussam.

Commercial motorcycle riders in the West Region have resolved that order must reign in their sector across the region. They took the engagement after a public consultation on Wednesday March 21, with the Minister of Territorial Administration, Paul Atanga Nji. The meeting which took place at the Multipurpose Hall of the West Governor's Office in Bafoussam, brought together hundreds of motorcycle riders and proprietors from the Bamboutos, Haut-Nkam, Hauts-Plateaux, Koung-Khi, Menoua, Mifi, Nde and Noun Divisions, as well as administrative and security officials of the region.

During the meeting, crimes attributable to commercial motorcycle riders were raised as a very preoccupying issue in the region. It was observed that some unidentified riders have been engaged in hand bag snatching, robbery, rape and other crimes, especially at night. Tracking down such unscrupulous individuals has been an uphill task because of unidentification, the riders unanimously agreed.

Conscious of the need to reorganize the sector, the stakeholders agreed that a period of grace of three months will be accorded for all bikers operating in the region to register with competent authorities. After this period, authorities will swing into repression to ensure order reigns, Minister Atanga Nji said. The Territorial Administration boss advised the different commercial motorcycle trade unions to put in place their own police and judiciary units to discipline recalcitrant members like is done in other towns like Bamenda.

During the meeting, Minister Atanga Nji told the bike riders to collaborate with administrative and security officials in combating crime in the region. "Some of you transport criminals or know their hideouts," the Minister said, calling on them to immediately denounce any suspicious person they come across. He said it is in so doing that crime can be reduced to its barest minimum to the benefit of all. Atanga Nji pointed out that in other regions, commercial motorbike riders had collaborated with authorities which led to the seizure of stocks of arms ammunitions.

The meeting with the riders was an opportunity for the Minister of Territorial Administration to symbolically hand safety equipment and identification jackets to persons involved in commercial motorbike activity. He said the riders must put on such safety wares and look neat always to make their profession respected.