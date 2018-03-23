23 March 2018

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Cameroon: General Headquarters Brigade - Appointed Officials Commissioned

By Eulalia Amabo

The four officers were installed into their functions on March 21, 2018 by Brigadier General Nka Valere.

Some four military personnel have been commissioned to command certain factions of the General Brigade Headquarters in Yaounde following their appointment by the Head of State on February 21, 2018.

There are Bateke Ba Bateke, Bengono François Malgoire, Elono Emane Théodore and Bembe Messanga Hervé, all installed as Commanders of different Battalions.

Bateke Ba Bateke was commissioned the Commander of the Support Battalion, Bengono François Malgoire as Commander of the Honour and Protection Battalion, Elono Emane Théodore as Commander of the Second Invention Battalion and Bembe Messanga Hervé as Commander of the Third Intervention Battalion.

While installing them into their respective positions, Brigadier General Nka Valere, tasked them to promote the security of persons and property in the city of Yaounde and the national territory. He congratulated them for professionalism used in the enhancement of security and exhorted them to continue in the same light given the security challenges the country is facing.

Brigadier General Nka Valere equally cautioned them to exercise their duties in an impartial manner, respecting State institutions, being disciplined and foster the implementation of laws.

The installed Commanders while expressing satisfaction on the confidence bestowed on them promised to honour military norms, safeguard national unity and peace.

