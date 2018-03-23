Dar es Salaam — Young Africans coach says the Mainland giants are capable of cruising into the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup.

Yanga assistant coach, Shadrack Nsajigwa said yesterday that they will "beef up their mental strength" and go all out for victory against Ethiopia's Wolayta Dicha in the play-off round.

"We are not afraid of anyone or anything. We'll make it into the group stage no matter what," he insisted.

Yanga were drawn against Wolayta Dicha in the Confederation Cup play-off round during the draw, which was conducted in Cairo, Egypt on Wednesday.

The last time they reached the group stage of this competition was in 2016, where they were placed in the same group with Medeama (Ghana), TP Mazembe (DRC Congo), Mo Bejaia (Algeria).

All first leg ties will be held between April 6, 7 and 8, and the return legs will be on April 17 and 18.

That means the Mainland Premier League clash between Simba with Yanga, which was to take place on April 7, will be rescheduled.

Yanga, who were relegated to the Confederation Cup after being knocked out of the Champions League by Botswana's Township Rollers, will host the Ethiopians in the first leg before travelling for the second leg ten days later.

Welayta Dicha of Ethiopia, who shocked five-time African champions Zamalek of Egypt last Sunday after a penalty shootout, tackle Young Africans of Tanzania in an east African affair.

Egyptian giants Zamalek suffered a humiliating exit from the African Confederation Cup on Sunday, losing 4-3 on penalties at home to Ethiopia's Welayta Dicha in the second leg of their last-32 tie.

Zamalek, five times former champions of Africa, were beaten by a side playing in an African club competition for the first time.

This enabled Welayta Dicha to qualify for the Confederation Cup play-offs where they will face the African Champions League last-32 losers