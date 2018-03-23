22 March 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Rain Hits Day 1 of Decisive Sunfoil Series Final Round

Rain was the big winner on the opening day of the crucial final round of Sunfoil Series action after the weather forced abandonments in Durban, Potchefstroom and Centurion on Thursday.

The wet conditions sweeping across the country meant that not a ball was bowled in all three matches - the Dolphins against the Warriors at Kingsmead, the Highveld Lions against the Cape Cobras at Senwes Park or the Titans against the Knights at SuperSport Park.

It means that all the games will now effectively be three-day encounters as five teams vie for the title.

The Warriors (128.04) currently lead the race and their position will only be strengthened by the bleak weather, while the Cobras (127.02), the Knights (124.32) and the Titans (121.58) were closely behind going into the 10th and final round of games.

The Dolphins (114.44) also have a mathematical chance of winning the four-day crown.

Source: Sport24

