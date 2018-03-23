22 March 2018

Malawi: TA Malengamzoma Dies

By Chimwemwe Njoloma

Nkhata Bay — Tradition Authority (TA) Malengamzoma of Nkhata Bay District has died, Malawi News Agency has learnt.

District Commissioner, Rodney Simwaka, confirmed in an interview on Wednesday that the TA, real name Oilivia Nicy Manda, died in her sleep on the night of Tuesday as she was found dead around 5:00 Wednesday morning in her house at Chituka Village.

"We have received information that the death occurred last night and that she died in her sleep," he said.

Born in 1926, Manda was approved as TA Malengamzoma on 28 May, 1975 and officially installed in October, 1976.

Simwaka said burial is scheduled for Saturday 24th March, 2017 at his headquarters, Chituka.

"As of now, we are making arrangements of the whole programme with other chiefs," he said.

